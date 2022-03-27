Indore: ​​​Hundreds take advantage of free health camps

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh)

Hundreds of people took advantage of the free health camps organised in Lalji Basti and Sarwan locality of Mhow on Sunday. ​Free medicines were also distributed.

The camps were organised by Mewada couple - ​Dr Ashok Mewada (Chest Specialist)​ and ​Dr Rajni Mewara (Gynecologist)​. Others who offered their services were ​Dr Ram Ashish Shukla (Child Specialist) Dr Priyanka Shukla (Gynecologist)​. Free​ ​m​edicines were distributed by Vinod Nim​.​

Rally ​to promote eye donation

Kishanbhai Patel Educational and Parmarthik Trust took out a rally from village Palasia​ to promote eye donation. ​The rally passed through major roads of the city including Dimeland, Main Street, Sanghi Street, Kotwali Chowk, Manak Chowk, MG Road.​

​Satyanarayan Patel of the trust said that a camp would be organi​s​​ed on April 7 at local Palasia on the occasion of his (Krishnabhai Patel) birth anniversary. He said that if a person is willing to donate his eyes posthumously, he can reach the camp and submit his form. ​He said 175 persons have donated their eyes and 300 persons have got eyesight.

