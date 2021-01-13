Indore: How FRV cops saved a pea fowl

Indore: We often hear about how the cops keep helping humans in need in many ways either by saving their lives from their sworn enemies or by rushing them to the hospital et al.

Apart from helping/saving humans, the team of Indore Police deployed in First Response Vehicle (FRV) Dial-100 in an area under Vijay Nagar Police Station had played a crucial role in saving the life of a peafowl.

One of the police officers, Constable Abhay Chouhan, who was part of the team which rescued the peafowl, said they received information from Bhopal call center that reportedly an injured peafowl has been found by the residents at Vijay Nagar area.

Acting on the information the beat FRV reached at the place. “We reached the spot and found an injured peacock lying on the side of the road surrounded with passers-by and residents. We immediately took over the situation and huddled to the needful,” said police official of FRV.

After rescuing the Peafowl, the FRV team carried it in the FRV and handed it over to the Forest Department for further treatment and care of the injured bird.