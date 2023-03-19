Indore: Houses of accused who killed Dalit farmer demolished

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The houses of the accused who attacked and killed a Dalit farmer in Kakwa village under Depalpur police station, were razed by the local administration on Saturday.

According to information, 14 farmers including Mayaram Bagri of Kakwa villages were given land on lease by the government in 2003. However, portion of the land was illegally occupied by Babu Singh, and the High Court ruled in Bagri’s favour.

After the court decision, the local administration handed over the plot to the farmers, but when they went to clear the fields, Babu Singh threatened them.

However, despite the threats, Mayaram, his son and daughter-in-law and others went to the land and they were attacked by Babu Singh and his supporters in which they were injured. Not only this, Babu Singh’s supporters also took away the keys of the ambulance that had come to take them to hospital. Later, they were taken to Depalpur hospital and then referred to Indore where Mayaram died.

The Gautampura police have registered a case of murder against 9 people including Babu Singh.