Indore: Hotspots increasing: Admin has sleepless nights

Indore: Increasing cases of COVID-19 has become a concern for the administration and people while negligence in following norms of COVID-19 increasing trouble for the city.

On Tuesday night, as many as 643 people tested positive which is the highest number of cases since inception of the disease.

City's journey to control deadly COVID-19 was badly hit when 22 patients were tested positive in Sukhliya. A sudden surge in the number of cases from a single area sent ripples among denizens and brought officials on toes.

According to Control Room in-charge and contact tracing Dr Anil Dongre, these 22 patients were tested positive from three-four families only.

“Most of these patients didn’t have any symptoms and many of them are kept in home quarantine,” he said.

After Sukhliya, the highest number of patients was found from Vijay Nagar i.e. 18 and from Sudama Nagar and New Palasia i.e. 13 each.

“We have started contact tracing of the people and have been taking samples of all those who came in contact with these people," the contact tracing in-charge said.

As many as 643 cases were tested positive in Indore on Tuesday turning the rate of positive patients close to 14.74 percent. These 643 patients were found from 257 areas of the city.

Total number of positive cases was 69671 with 960 deaths. Active cases in the city are 2973 while 64738 patients were recovered.

+box

//Top ten areas from where patients found positive on Wednesday

Areas Cases

1 SUKHLIYA 22

2 VIJAY NAGAR 18

3 SUDAMA NAGAR 13

4 NEW PALASIA 13

5 MIG COLONY 12

6 KHATIWALA TANK 11

7 MAHALAXMI NAGAR 11

8 RAJENDRA NAGAR 10

9 SCHEME 54 9

10 SILICON CITY 8