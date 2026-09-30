 Indore Hosts MP State-Level Kaizen Competition, 18 Industry Teams Showcase Innovations
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Indore Hosts MP State-Level Kaizen Competition, 18 Industry Teams Showcase Innovations

The 15th Madhya Pradesh State-Level Kaizen Competition brought together 18 industry teams at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Tuesday. Organised by CII, the event showcased initiatives in productivity, quality, safety and operational efficiency. Gabriel India’s Team Utkarsh won, while Kach Motors and VE Commercial Vehicles secured runner-up positions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
Indore Hosts MP State-Level Kaizen Competition, 18 Industry Teams Showcase Innovations
Indore Hosts MP State-Level Kaizen Competition, 18 Industry Teams Showcase Innovations | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 15th edition of the Madhya Pradesh State-Level Kaizen Competition was held at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday.

The competition brought together 18 industry teams to showcase their innovative improvement initiatives, process optimisation practices and shop-floor excellence.

The competition was organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Actually, Kaizen, a Japanese philosophy of continuous improvement, encourages employees at all levels to identify opportunities for improvement in productivity, quality, safety, efficiency and overall operational performance.

The competition provided a platform to participating companies to demonstrate their best Kaizen initiatives, exchange ideas and promote cross-learning across industries.

The competition recognised the efforts of participating teams in driving continuous improvement, encouraging employee involvement and implementing practical solutions to operational challenges.

Through this annual initiative, CII Madhya Pradesh continues to promote a culture of continuous improvement, operational excellence and knowledge-sharing among industries in the state. The competition also provides a platform for teams to showcase their achievements and learn from the best practices adopted by other organisations.

Winners of competition

Winner: Team Utkarsh - Gabriel India Limited.

First runner-up: Team Zero Defect Squad - Kach Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Second runner-up: Team Utkrisht - VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

Appreciation awards

Cummins Turbo Technologies India Private Limited.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

SRF Altech Ltd.

Baerlocher India Additives Pvt. Ltd.

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