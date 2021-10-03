Indore​​

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ​​watched ​vitually ​the meeting of ‘​Gram ​Jal ​E​vam​ ​Swatchata Samiti’ (Village Water and Sanitation Committee)’ of​ Tillore Khurd village, organised on the birthday of Mahatma

Gandhi.

The village is special as all the 1461 households in the village get drinking water through taps - a dream of the PM Modi - and it was the only village in the State which was ​linked directly with the PM function live. Tillore Khurd village was among 10 gram panchayats selected from all over the country for a water and sanitation meeting organised under Jal Jeevan Mission. The members present in the program​me​ greeted the Prime

Minister by raising both hands and expressed their gratitude for the work done in the village under Jal Jeevan Mission.

​W​hile addressing the members of the Jal Samiti​,​ ​Prime Minister Modi ​said that now water will reach every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the villages. The Prime​ Minister extended his best wishes to all the members present.



Congratulating the villager for being part of a massive effort to provide tap water to each household in the country, ​the Prime Minister said that now the situation is ​rapidly ​changing​ in our country.​​ ​ ​​"It is​ our endeavour that drinking water should reach every household so that no one has to go out and fetch water, " ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi​

He said that the water mission will bring about multidimensional changes. He said that not only life but ​also ​economy can also be changed with water. ​He said that when drinking water is available through taps in each household, employment opportunities will also increase.​ He was women's life will be easier as they won't have to wander around for water. Since it is the woman who mainly fetches water for the household, they will be empowered by this change.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ​also participated virtually in the programme. Ghanshyam Patidar, ​sarpanch of the​ village, ​c​hief ​e​ngineer of PHE Vijay Singh Solanki, ​e​xecutive ​e​engineer​ Sunil Udiya, ​a​dditional ​c​hief ​e​xecutive ​o​fficer of ​d​istrict ​p​panchayat​ Madhulika Shukla, SDM. Vishakha Deshmukh and other officials were​ present.





Every household get ​tap ​water​ ​by next March 31 in district



Sunil Udiya, executive ​e​ngineer of PHE, informed that ​of 606 villages​ ​​in the district, drinking water is being supplied through tap at​ 41 villages. ​He said that ​against the national​-​level target of ​making tap ​water available ​at each household of the country by March 31, 2024, we have targetted to achieve it in the district by March 21, 2022. ​Work is in progress in the remaining villages.​

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:09 AM IST