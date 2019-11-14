Indore: Home minister unhappy over removal of SPG cover from Rahul, Sonia

Indore: Home Minister Bala Bachchan expressed concern over the removal of SPG cover of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said that the Central Government should review their decision.

Talking to media after paying tribute to the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on Thursday, he said, “Central Government should think about their decision again. Gandhi family had SPG security cover for last 28 years. What suddenly happened that the government has to remove their security cover?”

Bachchan also rubbished the news of privatization of SGSITS and said that the government is dedicated to improve the level of technical education and higher education.

“Being the technical education minister, I can assure that the government is working to giving new heights to the technical education, higher education and school education in the state,” he said.

The home minister also pacified local Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav, who had announced self-immolation to protest the removal of SPG cover of Gandhi family, and said that he had assured Yadav to take the issue with the Chief Minister and at state Congress’ level.

Replying on Yadav’s complaint against cops of Pandhrinath police station, Bachchan said, “I will look into the matter and will talk to the cops as well.’

Yadav, on Wednesday, had announced that he will immolate himself on Thursday to protest against central government and also against cops who have BJP mindset.