Indore: Home and district minister in-charge Narottam Mishra to hoist national flag

Indore

The 75th Independence Day will be celebrated throughout the city with great enthusiasm through a series of functions. The main official function of the district will be organised at 9 am at the RAPTC Ground, Mahesh Guard Lines, where the district minister in-charge and also Home minister Narottam Mishra will hoist the national flag.

Mishra will take take salute of the ceremonial parade on the occasion. Elaborate preparations have been made for the celebrations, but it has also been ensured that all Covid-19 protocol are followed.



An attractive parade will be presented during the function where teams of traffic police (men and women), BSF, RAPTC, 1st Battalion, 15th Battalion, Home Guard and District Police Force will take part. Reserve Inspector Jaisingh Tomar will lead the parade and followed by TIC Chandresh Maravi. The 1st Battalion's band will also be there in the ceremony.

On the occasion, officers and employees who had done excellent work during the year will be rewarded at the function.

Apart from the main official function, various heads will also have their own flag hoisting ceremonies. Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma will hoist the flag in the office of the divisional

commissioner and collector Manish Singh will hoist the flag at the collector office.



After the conclusion of the Independence Day function, minister Mishra will attend a function at Indore's Central Jail organised to mark the release of prisoners on occasion of I-Day. The function will start at 10.45 am and the minister will leave for Dhar at 11 am.

Flag hoisting at Indore bench of MP High Court

On the occasion of Independence Day, at 9 am, the administrative judge of Indore Bench of MP High Court will hoist the national flag at the Indore division bench premises of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 10:43 PM IST