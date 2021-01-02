Indore: Holkar stadium getting ready for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Indore: After being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ​the ​prestigious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, consisting of 102 T20s ​is going to start from January 10 and will continue till January 31. The tournament virtually kicks off the Indian domestic season.

At Indore’s Holkar Stadium one of the venue to host the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, floodlight maintenance work at the Stadium began on January 2.

Indore along with five other stadiums including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Mumbai, and Chennai have been identified as venues. The six biosecure hubs for group matches will see 38 teams compete against each other. Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium will host the knockouts, as the venues to host.