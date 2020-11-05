Indore: Holkar College Prof Shivlal Mewada secures patent for cyber-attack detection system

Indore: A professor of Government Holkar Science College along with his team has secured patent for their invention of multi-layer cyber attack detection system.

A faculty with computer science department, Prof Shivlal Mewada said that they got Australian International Patent for developing a system that can prevent cyber attack at multiple level.

Nowadays, most of the industries are adopting the cyber-physical system due to the increase of cyber-attack. The industries are deployed with the highly valued safety system, but it is not sufficient. Gradual development is needed for security requirements to include the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties to the cyber-attacks and for awareness of the situation of cyber intrusions.

Big analytics can also be used to extract the information from the large volume of datasets to detect the threats and safety measures for the cyber-physical system and to make timely decisions.

“Several stages are present in the cyber-attack like Denial of Service (DoS), MITM (man in the middle), EoP (elevation of privilege), investigation (reconnaissance), and data tampering. The type of attack like DoS against the industrial control system may target to disturb the communication between the master and slaves of the SCADA system, and resulting in the cause of the SCADA master to lose the control of local control systems and actuators,” Mewada said.

He explained that to access the low-level hardware on the device to read and write to the secure machine data, a fast increase is needed.

“Using the zero-day attacks along using proven bugs in the operating system and the use of applications will accomplish a fast rise. The capture of commands and sensor data may be done by using a MITM attack,” he said.

There are several intrusion-detection devices available but not all of them are competent enough to deal with all types of cyber attack.

“There has be to a multi-layer cyber attack detection system like the one we have developed,” Mewada said.

Describing the invention as “a major scientific feat”, computer science department head Prof Pradeep Sharma stated that Mewada and his team have brought laurels not only to the college but also to the city.

College principal Prof Suresh Silawat also hailed the remarkable work of his college faculty. “We are committed to provide all types of support to our faculty members who are involved in research works,” he said.