Indore: Holkar College extends final year exams by a week

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Government Holkar Science College has revised the schedule of its examinations. The BS​c​ final year exams which were to be held from March 31 will now be held from April 7.

Besides, first and second-year exams which were scheduled from April 10 will now be held from April 17. These decisions were taken in an emergen​cy​ meeting called on Tuesday.

College principal Suresh Silawat said that they had to hold ​ the ​meeting in view of government announcement ​to close all educational institutions till March 31. “As our exams were scheduled from March 31 and April 1, we revised our timetables,” he said.

The principal said that revised timetables have been uploaded on the college’s website. On increasing cases of Covid-19, he stated that the exams would be held in strict adherence ​to coronavirus protocols.

College administrative officer Dr RC Dixit said that ​for students infected with coronavirus during or before the examination, college will ​arrange for a separate examination for them.

“If the student is infected, he/she ​would have to submit an application attached with Covid-19 report and doctor’s letter to the college. Exams for such students will be held separately within a month,” he said.

Silawat said that the meeting also resolved that questions from only those portions of ​the ​syllabus will be asked which has been completed in online and offline classes.