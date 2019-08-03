Indore: HoD waiting for resignation to be accepted since June

Indore: While most teachers at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya love to take up headship, there is one head of department who wants to give up the responsibility but is not being relieved.

School of Life Science department head Prof GP Pandey had resigned from headship on June 11 citing medical reasons.

Since then, he has been waiting for his resignation to be accepted but his wait is not ending. He requested the university administration many a time to relieve him from headship but to no avail.

When Dr Narendra Dhakad was vice chancellor, Pandey tendered his resignation and sought medical leave till July end.

His medical leave was approved but the decision on resignation was kept on hold.

On June 24, the state government clamped Section 52 of MP University Act, which led to Dhakad’s ouster.

Till July 27, the DAVV did not see appointment of VC. As a result, no decision could be taken on Pandey. With new VC Renu Jain joining in, he is expected to be relieved from headship.

While Pandey denied speaking on the subject, a senior professor quipped that Pandey will retire on August 31 this year. His headship will end then.