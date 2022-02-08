Indore: HM lauds TI for his gentle behaviour



Home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday appreciated the work of an Indore police officer for his quick action and gentle behaviour with victims and complainants.



Mishra said, “I came to know about Heera Nagar police station in-charge Satish Patel while talking with some people I know. I felt good to know about this well-behaved officer.”



“Dr Lokendra Dave of Bhopal told me that a thief came near his car and asked him to roll down the car window. When he rolled it down, the accused snatched his phone and fled away. When Dr Dave reached the police station TI Patel was there and he treated him with compassion and listened to his case,” said Mishra.



Mishra said that after hearing this from Dr Dave he could not control himself from calling TI Patel.



Mishra made a phone call to TI Patel and appreciated the TI for his behaviour.



Mishra told TI Patel, “I called to greet you for your behaviour towards people and also with your staff. It is great to hear such things about the police. I wish that this behaviour remains constant. The police must behave properly towards the public.”



Hearing the appreciation, TI Patel thanked Home Minister and assured him that he would continue the good work.



Outrage in 'chudiwala' incident could have been averted if police had behaved properly



Mishra said that the infamous 'chudiwala' incident could have been averted had the police acted properly and with compassion initially. A bangle seller was beaten up in Banganga area by a group of people, and when the bangle seller, who was from Uttar Pradesh, went to the Banganga police station to lodge a complaint, he was shooed away. Then, he went to the elders of his community and they gheraoed the Central Kotwali police station demanding registration of complaint. Finally, the Banganga police had to register a case against those who had beaten the bangle seller.



