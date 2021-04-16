Indore: High demand for oxygen concentrators in city

Indore

Amid scarcity of oxygen across the city, demand of oxygen concentrators has also increased. Many people are seeking the same for themselves to keep at their homes for emergency use while many are willing to donate it to the hospitals to save patients’ lives.

Recently, MLA Sanjay Shukla and Maheshwari community donated machines to Super Speciality Hospital while a pharmaceutical company is also planning to donate some for the makeshift health facilities.

“Oxygen concentrators are the medical device which concentrates the oxygen from the environment and provides it to the patients. At this moment of time, every drop of oxygen is important for us to save patients' lives and oxygen concentrators can help in the survival of patients whose SPO2 level is close to 90,” Superintendent of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla said.

He added that the machine provides about 5 to 10 litre of oxygen per minute, but it is not suitable for the patients having a severe lung infection.

State government plans to use oxygen concentrators in makeshift facilities

While preparing makeshift hospitals to provide treatment to the patients, the state government is also planning to install oxygen concentrators at such facilities so that treatment of patients with moderate lung infection can be done. The government has also placed orders with some companies and asked them to provide the machines at the earliest.

What are oxygen concentrators?

Oxygen concentrators provide supplementary oxygen for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and, in higher concentrations, for severe chronic hypoxemia and pulmonary edema. They may be used as an adjunct treatment for severe sleep apnea (in conjunction with a continuous positive airway pressure unit). Oxygen concentrators are typically used as stationary sources to provide long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT) to patients at home. (as per WHO)

How it works?

Oxygen concentrators consist of a cabinet that houses the compressor and filters; tubing; a nasal cannula and/or face mask. Portable units will additionally include an AC and/or DC charger, and a battery. The concentrator draws in room air and passes it through a series of filters that remove dust, bacteria, and other particulates. In the first step of the concentration process, a compressor forces air into one of the two cylinders containing sieve material, where nitrogen is adsorbed, leaving concentrated oxygen and a small percentage of other gases found in room air. Simultaneously, in the other cylinder, nitrogen is desorbed and exhausted into the atmosphere. In the second step, the function of the cylinders is reversed in a timed cycle, providing a continuous flow of oxygen to the patient.

Useful for which category of COVID patients



Oxygen concentrators can be useful for patients who have oxygen saturation level in their blood below 92 to 88. It provides 5 to 10 litres of oxygen per minute, depending on the model, and can be used at home and as well as in hospitals and can be kept in a room.

How many patients can get oxygen from one machine?

According to Dr Shukla, there are many machines available which can provide oxygen to two to four patients. However, at Super Speciality Hospital, they have two types of machines which provide oxygen to one and two patients.