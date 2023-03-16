Indore: High Court imposes Rs 10K cost on petitioner, asks IMC to use it for cleanliness

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dismissing a petition, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on a petitioner, who suspecting corruption in funds spent on the composition of the cleanliness celebrating song had moved the court and asked Indore Municipal Corporation to utilise the amount for Swachh Bharat Mission.

The judgment was passed by Justice Vivek Rusia on the petition filed by Arvind Tiwari.

In his petition, Tiwari had claimed that IMC is misusing the fund collected by way of tax from local residents.

He informed the court that he came to know that under the Swachh Bharat Mission, IMC gets a song composed which is played in vehicles which go for collection of garbage door-to-door.

He stated that he tried to obtain information under the Right to Information Act but no information was provided to him in respect of the composition of songs since 2017 which gave him reasons to believe that the authorities are trying to hide the documents in order to cover-up the matter.

The petitioner stated that he preferred an appeal before the appellate authority but the information was not provided. He also informed the court that he had made a complaint to EOW also but nothing has been done, so he finally moved the court.

He had made EOW and the IMC commissioner respondents in the case.

After hearing the petitioner and IMC commissioner’s counsel Manoj Munshi, Justice Rusia noted that the petitioner has not disclosed his source of information which led him to believe that corruption has been done in respect of the composition of the songs since the last six years under Swachh Bharat Mission.

“The entire writ petition and complaint made by the petitioner is very vague in nature. If certificates, and documents have not been provided to him that does not mean that corruption has been done. The respondents have filed a reply in detail along with the photographs, work order, payment receipts etc. Indore city is the cleanest city in the entire country, thus this writ petition filed by the petitioner is nothing but a public stunt in order to gain publicity or for some other reasons better known to him (the petitioner). In view of the above, the writ petition is dismissed with a cost of Rs10,000… The same shall be deposited in the Indore Municipal Corporation within a period of 30 days from today to be utilised for Swachh Bharat Mission,” the judge ruled.