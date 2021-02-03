Indore: Health workers’ vaccination period ‘over’

FP VIEW

It is sad that despite the fanfare, the vaccination of all health workers could not be done. The hype and hoopla was at its height, however, from Jan 16 to Feb 3 only 34% per cent health workers took the jab and finally it was blamed on technical glitches, repeat names and various health issues. The message that goes down to the Aam Admi is not very strong. If the percentage of health workers is a mere 34%, how can we expect the common man to lap up the vaccine even as there were no major incidents following the vaccination. Going by the beginning of the vaccination and the expectation of people to see the vaccines arrive, such response from health workers was not expected.

Indore: Failed in achieving even half of the target, the health department had decided to conduct another mop-up round for inoculating health workers on Thursday. Health department could achieve only 34 percent health workers of the total target on Wednesday.

However, officials blamed it on technical glitches, repetitive names, and various health issues of the beneficiaries.

“We had targeted to inoculate as many as 12,878 beneficiaries and 4320 could be vaccinated. Many names were repeated as they were already vaccinated while some people refused to get the vaccine. Mobile numbers of some of the beneficiaries were not found valid,” in-charge chief medical and health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said.

District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said, “Thursday will be the last day for vaccination of health workers in the first phase. We will start vaccinating front line workers from February 6.”

Vaccination would be conducted at as many as 30 session sites on Thursday.

“Vaccination couldn’t be started at many sites on proper time due to server issues and was even logged out at 5 pm in many sessions. We had added beneficiaries and vaccinated those in the session and updated the application for avoiding wasting time as well as the vaccine,” he added

//IMA demands more registration for 24 hours

President of Indian Medical Association-Indore chapter Dr Satish Joshi said, “About 500 doctors couldn’t register themselves in COWIN app for getting vaccinated due to technical glitches. These doctors had applied in October but due to some missing information in form, they couldn’t register on not getting any query over the same.”

He added that IMA-Indore appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a time of 24 hours and to open the portal for registration so that the remaining doctors could be vaccinated.