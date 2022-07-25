Indore: Health Department lacks Hb meter amid Dastak campaign

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the increasing monsoon activities, the Health Department is running a Dastak campaign to spread awareness among people about the diseases affecting children during the rainy season.

The department has been running the campaign from July 18 to August 31 but many of the anganwadi activists didn’t receive the Hb metre, essential to know haemoglobin level in children.

Along with health checks, the health activists have to keep the record of Hb among children and the lack of machines exposed the preparedness of the department.

However, the Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya claimed that they had received enough machines and called for more machines after getting additional demand for machines from the ground workers.

The campaign has been organised to spread awareness regarding symptoms, prevention, and cure of dengue, diarrhoea, and other diseases which prevail during the monsoon season.

Officials claimed that they will hold rallies, make public announcements, and hold demonstrations in Haat Bazaars and other public places about steps that should be taken for prevention of the diseases.

According to the immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta, the department has also released an advisory informing people of various ways to prevent the diseases and to keep the children healthy.

“Under the ‘Dastak Abhiyan’, workers are going door-to-door identifying the common diseases among children under 5 years and providing immediate help and management to the problem. The team is also spreading awareness amongst the residents regarding childhood abnormalities, malnutrition among children and nutrition for newborns,” he said.