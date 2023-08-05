 Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Many vocal singers were performed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 02:32 AM IST
article-image
Admin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A musical evening will be organised by the organisation Harmony on August 5, from 6:30 pm onwards, at Pritamlal Dua Sabhagarh.

The main vocals singers will be Pramod Jhawar, Sheetal Atre, Shakti Singh On keyboard - Dipesh Jain, Octopad - Amit Sharma, tabla- Vijay Rao, dholak- Jayendra Rawal and guitar - Vikas Jain and formula operation - Vidyadhar Mule.

Read Also
Indore: 'We Didn't Give Any Guarantee To Public But Worked', Says Union Minister Gajendra Singh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Indore: Sapling Plantation By Senior Citizen Group

Indore: Sapling Plantation By Senior Citizen Group

Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

Indore: Mahavir Mahila Mandal Organises Function For Members

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Prog At Christian College To Celebrate Kishore Kumar’s Birth Anniversary

Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram

Indore: Lokeshanand Maharaj To Recite Katha In Rameshwaram