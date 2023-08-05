Indore: Harmony’s Musical Night Today

Admin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A musical evening will be organised by the organisation Harmony on August 5, from 6:30 pm onwards, at Pritamlal Dua Sabhagarh.

The main vocals singers will be Pramod Jhawar, Sheetal Atre, Shakti Singh On keyboard - Dipesh Jain, Octopad - Amit Sharma, tabla- Vijay Rao, dholak- Jayendra Rawal and guitar - Vikas Jain and formula operation - Vidyadhar Mule.

