 Indore: 'Habits Are Essential For  Creating Brighter Future' -A session on ‘Habit Transformation’ held at IMA
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Habits are essential for creating a brighter future and conserving mental energy, as they become ingrained in our subconscious. There is a need to break free from common obstacles to developing productive habits.

This was said by Hem Singh Patle, a Habit Coach, Author, Corporate Trainer and Co-founder of a Management Consulting and Training firm while delivering an engaging and enlightening session here on Wednesday. The session was organised by the Indore Management Association (IMA). Patle shared key takeaways that shed light on the significance of habits in our daily lives. He said that individuals should identify their aspirations and develop habits that directly contribute to achieving their goals, fostering sustainable habits through the Dream-Goals and Habit triangle.

The session highlighted the importance of identifying triggers, creating cravings, responding to new behaviours, and rewarding one to reinforce positive habits. The speaker talked about the Domino Effect which encourages individuals to focus on the smallest action and repeat it consistently to create positive behavioural changes.

article-image

Patle debunked the myth that it takes 21 days to form a habit, which can range from 18 to 254 days, with an average of 66 days. Factors such as mental, emotional and physical strength influence the duration of habit formation.

The session explored the connection between habits and the brain, highlighting the role of the basal ganglia in subconscious habit-building activities. Attendees discovered techniques to programme the subconscious mind through repetition, meditation, and visualisation. To assist individuals in maintaining consistency and motivation, Patle introduced the concept of a Habit Tracker, which serves as a guide to monitor progress and direct efforts toward desired habits.

At the culmination of the session, Patle presented the "MAVERICK" framework, which comprises powerful habits for personal growth and success. This acronym represents habits such as meditation, affirming positive statements, visualizing the future, exercising daily, reading books, inspiring oneself, taking on courage tasks, and being kind.

article-image
