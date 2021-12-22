Indore: Guv urges docs to continue research for healthy society

Indore

Governor Mangubhai C Patel on Tuesday said that expanding dental health services in the rural areas is challenging but it is important to overcome the challenges and provide facilities to the patients.



The Governor was addressing the programme organised to celebrate 60 years of Government Dental College on Tuesday.

“Teeth are very important for a healthy body as it helps in the intake of healthy food. Doctors must continue the research on various diseases to know their cause and for the betterment of society,” he added.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that Indore has a special place in the country for providing better health services. “Our administration and doctors worked hard as a result of which the city sailed through during the pandemic, and they also started the Super Speciality Hospital after Covid,” she said.

Divisional commissioner Pawan Sharma appreciated the dentists of Government Dental College for their services during Covid-19 while principal Dr Deshraj Jain informed about the research done by the college in the last 60 years.

Earlier, former students of Dental College participated in the fashion show, trade fair, and various activities to relive their days in the college.

Covid Nodal Officer Dr Amit Malakar informed about the work students and doctors of Dental College had done for screening and tracing of Covid patients during first and second wave of Covid-19.

