​Indore: Gulawat: Latest photo-shoot destination for weddings

Indore
The Lotus Valley on the banks of Yeshwant Sagar aka Gulawat has become the latest photo-shoot destination for weddings and also for other occasions, and many people from Indore and surrounding areas are flocking there.
The local villagers have taken the initiative and supply the needed props for the photo-shoots, and are making a tidy sum out of it.
“This is a source of income for many local villages and it puts food on our table,” said Anuradha one of the villagers who runs a prop shop at Gulawat.
"We charge between Rs 10 to Rs 50 for using the props. We have also made a decorated boat for landscape shoot with scenery in the background," said Deviram, another shopkeeper at Gulawat.
Some of the popular props include antique colourful scooter, decorated bicycle, decorated huts etc are all there to make the photo-shoot interesting and memorable.
“We are here to make our wedding photo-shoot unforgettable. The prices here are very reasonable. Apart from the props there are horses and a bamboo jungle which looks good in photos,” said one of the couples who had come to Gulawat for a wedding photo-shoot.