​Indore: Gulawat: Latest photo-shoot destination for weddings

​I​ndore​​​​

The Lotus Valley ​on the bank​s​ of Yeshwant Sagar aka Gulawat has ​become the latest photo-shoot destination for ​weddings and also for other occasions, and many people from Indore and surrounding areas are flocking there. ​

The local villagers have taken the initiative and supply the needed props for the photo-shoots​, and are making a tidy sum out of it.​

​“This is ​a source of income ​for many local villages and it puts food on our table,” said Anuradha one of the villager​s​ who runs a prop shop at Gulawat.

​​"We ​charge between Rs 10 ​to Rs 50 for using ​the props. We have also made a decorated boat for landscape shoot with ​​scenery in ​the ​background," said Deviram, ​another shopkeeper at Gulawat.​​​

​Some of the popular props include antique colourful scooter, decorated bicycle, decorated huts ​etc are all there to make the photo-shoot interesting and memorable.

“We are here to make our wedding photo-shoot unforgettable. ​The prices here are very reasonable. ​Apart from the props there are horses and a bamboo jungle which looks good in photos,” said one of the couple​s​ ​who had come to Gulawat for ​a wedding photo-shoot.

