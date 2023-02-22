Indore: Gujarat man booked for duping woman of Rs 1 crore

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Gujarat was booked for duping a woman of Rs 1 crore in the Juni Indore area, police said on Tuesday. After seeing an advertisement, the woman ordered a non-alcoholic beer but due to the nationwide lockdown, she could not sell the product. The accused refused to take the goods back and return the money to the complainant.

According to the Juni Indore police station staff, the woman has complained that after seeing an advertisement, she had contacted the mobile number of Dinesh Katariya, a resident of Surat in 2018. She had a deal to buy non-alcoholic beer from him. After a few months, Katariya sent some goods to her. Due to the lockdown, the goods remained unsold, and when the goods expired, she contacted Katariya, who refused to take back the goods and return the money to her.

Police said goods worth Rs 1 crore were ordered, but the complainant has presented bills of about Rs 35 lakh to the police. On court's order, the police have registered a case against the accused under section 420 of the IPC, and further investigations are underway into the case.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)