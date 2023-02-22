e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Gujarat man booked for duping woman of Rs 1 crore

Indore: Gujarat man booked for duping woman of Rs 1 crore

According to the Juni Indore police station staff, the woman has complained that after seeing an advertisement, she had contacted the mobile number of Dinesh Katariya, a resident of Surat in 2018.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Gujarat was booked for duping a woman of Rs 1 crore in the Juni Indore area, police said on Tuesday. After seeing an advertisement, the woman ordered a non-alcoholic beer but due to the nationwide lockdown, she could not sell the product. The accused refused to take the goods back and return the money to the complainant. 

According to the Juni Indore police station staff, the woman has complained that after seeing an advertisement, she had contacted the mobile number of Dinesh Katariya, a resident of Surat in 2018. She had a deal to buy non-alcoholic beer from him. After a few months, Katariya sent some goods to her. Due to the lockdown, the goods remained unsold, and when the goods expired, she contacted Katariya, who refused to take back the goods and return the money to her.

Police said goods worth Rs 1 crore were ordered, but the complainant has presented bills of about Rs 35 lakh to the police. On court's order, the police have registered a case against the accused under section 420 of the IPC, and further investigations are underway into the case. 

Read Also
Indore: Principal critical; accused says management demanded Rs 1 lakh
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids across Ratlam, Ujjain; three in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi detained

Madhya Pradesh: NIA raids across Ratlam, Ujjain; three in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi detained

Indore: Thieves target locked house, decamp with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: Thieves target locked house, decamp with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Indore: Gujarat man booked for duping woman of Rs 1 crore

Indore: Gujarat man booked for duping woman of Rs 1 crore

Indore: Police crackdown on traffic violators

Indore: Police crackdown on traffic violators

Indore: To educate girls Childline starts ‘Peer Tutors Programme’

Indore: To educate girls Childline starts ‘Peer Tutors Programme’