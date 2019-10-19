Indore: Guideline rates on old properties to decrease by 50%: Min Rathore

Indore: State commercial tax minister Brajendra Singh Rathore on Saturday said centre should bring petrol and diesel under GST net to control its rate.

Talking to media on sidelines of foundation stone laying function of Food and Drug Laboratory, he admitted that MP has one of the highest petrol and diesel rates in the country. “Central government should fulfill its promise and bring fuel under GST,” he added.

Responding to a question that it will pinch commoners’ pockets, he said state government has provided relief to people as it decreased the property guideline rates by 20 per cent on old or ancestral houses and will decrease it to 50 per cent soon.

Commenting on Lokayukta police raid on properties of assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare, he said no officer would be spared if involved in corruption. “Action will be taken against corrupt officers and no one would be spared. We are committed to giving transparent governance and will take action needed to make it so,” he added.