Indore: GST collection rises by 22 pc in 2021-22, touches Rs 22,206 cr

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A surge in economic activities amid the drop in COVID-19 cases has led to the revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Madhya Pradesh increasing by 22 per cent to Rs 22,206 for the fiscal 2021-22, a senior official said on Monday.
Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) said the GST collection was Rs 18,231.82 crore in 2020-21 amid the pandemic.
He said the increase in GST revenue in MP was a clear sign of improvement in the economy.
