​ Indore: Grit helps lion succeeds in its hunts, says IIM-I director to graduates

Indore:

For graduating participants of General Management Programme for Executives (GMPE, Dubai) Batch 2 and 3, IIM Indore director ​​Prof Himanshu Rai delivered his last lecture wherein he ​elaborated what GMPE means to him.

He said that Grit, Magnanimity, Passion and Empathy decide what kind of person one wants to be.

“A lion succeeds only once in five times while it hunts. It’s the courage and perseverance which makes it attain the grit. Similarly, we must be courageous to achieve our dreams”, he said.

He advised the participants to have magnanimity and give away whatever they want to give with a smile.

Discussing about passion and empathy, he said, “Find whatever you’re capable of doing and do it with passion and intensity. Have compassion and empathy for all; because even if you’re able to make a difference in a single person’s life, you’ll be blessed by many”, he said.

The valedictory function, which took place in hybrid mode, was also attended by programme coordinator Prof Manish Popli, and Dr Mahesh Chotrani, Founder-Director, Anisuma Training Institute.

Popli advised the participants to pass on their knowledge to others. “Sharing your education and the knowledge you’ve gained is the biggest life investment. It is a saving and it offers multi-fold returns,” he said.

On this occasion, 20 participants from GMPE Batch 2 and 7 participants from GMPE Batch 3 received the graduating certificates.