Indore: Grand Jain procession on Mahavir Jayanti with message of ‘World Peace’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, a grand procession was taken out by the Akhil Bhartiya Shwetambar Jain Mahasangh from Mahavir Bhawan at Rajwada to Dayal Bagichi at Airport Road on Thursday morning. A large number of people took part in the procession which was taken out with the message of world peace.

President of the Mahasangh Kailash Nahar said the procession was taken out after two years as it had been restrained due to Covid-19. “This year, the procession was taken out with the message of world peace following Lord Mahavir’s message of ‘Live and Let Live’. Community members also prayed for the end of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war,” he said.

Colourfully dressed men, women and children, holding placards of social messages that are the foundation of the Jain religion, took part in two processions carried out on Thursday morning. The processions also had beautifully decorated tableaux and an idol of Lord Mahavir on a palanquin to celebrate his birth anniversary. Horses and carriages were also a part of the processions taken out at 9 am. Hundreds of people took part in the procession, which was welcomed by various groups along the route. All Jain temples of the city were specially decorated on the occasion as people visited them in the early morning and offered prayers.

Digambar Jain procession in the evening

§ The Digambar Jain community’s procession began in the afternoon from Kanch Mandir in which a large number of youngsters took part, dancing to the tunes of parodies of folk and devotional songs being played on loudspeakers

§ President of the community Rajkumar Patodi said the procession was taken out from Kanch Mandir and ended at the same place. Tableaux, horses, chariots and bands were also taken out to celebrate the festival

Traffic jam due to procession

§ A huge traffic snarl-up took place at Jawahar Marg on Thursday evening due to the procession taken out on one of the busiest roads of the city

Advertisement

ALSO READ Indore: DAVV issues admit cards for DET

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:45 PM IST