Indore: ​Grand function organised at Patalpani to pay tributes to Indian Robin Hood Tantya Bhil

Mhow

For the first time in the history of Patalpani such a large number of dignitaries were present there to pay tributes to the Indian Robin Hood Tantya Bhil on his martyrdom day on Saturday. Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP president BD Sharma, state culture minister Usha Thakur along with a large number of political leaders and tribal people reached Patalpani today.

On the occasion, Tantya Bhil's statue made of Ashtadhatu was unveiled by the governor which was followed by public rally and meeting that was held at Anmol Patalpani Road where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the gathering. Chouhan criticised the Congress and said they only glorified the role of only one family in the freedom movement of the country and overlooked the contributions made by others, including tribals.

It is believed that Tantya Bhil was cremated at Patalpani. "The people of this region worship Tantya Bhil as God. But I want to ask Congress, which ruled the country and Madhya Pradesh for a long time, why it never paid obeisance to this holy land of Tantya Bhil and built his memorial?” Chouhan asked.



It was a very important day for the descendants of Tantya Bhil, and 11 members of that family, of which 10 were of 5th generation while one was of 6th generation, were present. They attended the function as special dignitaries and they had been given special invitations along with tribal writer Jagdish Joshila.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:20 PM IST