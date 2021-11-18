Indore: Grand celebrations planned for Guru Nanak's Prakash Parv

Indore

Grand celebrations will be organised for Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Maharaj at Guru Tegh Bahadur Stadium, Khalsa College on Friday.

A huge German Dome 15000 sq ft (100 by 150) and height 17 ft has been built to accommodate thousands of devotees. Amrit Vani will be recited starting at 11 am.

Under the auspices of Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Indore, the 553rd Prakash Gurpurab of Shri Guru Nanak Maharaj is being celebrated on a large scale for 13 days in Indore. The celebrations began on Monday, November 7 and will conclude on Friday, November 19.

Sabha president Manjit Singh Bhatia and general secretary Jasbir Singh Gandhi said, “the Diwan was decorated on Thursday morning at the oldest Gurdwara Imli Sahib, Guru Nanak Chowk.”

Bhai Omkar Singh especially came to Prakash Gurupurab, performed kirtan, he sang the Gurbani Shabad Shastiguru Nanku Pragatia Mitti Dhundhu Jagi Chananu Hoash Gurbani Shabad.



“The meaning of the Shabad is as darkness goes away with the appearance of the Sun, similarly, with the arrival of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, the darkness of hypocrisy in the form of ignorance was dispelled and the shadow of knowledge appeared in the whole world,” Singh explained.

On Thursday evening, Diwan was decorated at Guru Tegh Bahadur Stadium, Khalsa College-Rajmohalla, in which Gurmat thinker Gyani Joginder Singh also known as 'Paras' addressed the gathering.

He described the position of the time of birth was described in detail. He presented the life story of Shri Guru Nanak while reciting according to his Gurumati.

He taught the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak including honesty, equality, sewa and good deeds.

Bhai Balwinder Singh, who had come from Shri Darbar Sahib-Amritsar, performed the Gurbani Shabad Shsuni Pukar Datar Prabh, Guru Nanak Jag Aaye Pathayash for sangat. “After hearing the call of the earth, God sent Shri Guru Nanak so that the earth. But the people living there should be connected with the Supreme Soul and their negative qualities should be dealt with,” Singh said.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 09:52 PM IST