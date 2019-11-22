Indore: Gram panchayat secy a man of crores, finds Lokayukta police

Indore: Indore Lokayukta police on Friday raided house of a gram panchayat secretary at Atyana village in Depalpur tehsil and unearthed assets wroth crores which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Sleuths swooped down on the house of Yogesh Dubey, the secretary of Atyana village panchayat, after receiving complaint that he had raised property through corruption.

During the raid, Lokayukta police found Rs 4.15 lakh in cash, a bungalow on 56 sq feet plot, a temple of which Dubey is pujari, a big structure in which four tenants reside and an aganwadi operates.

The raid also revealed that Dubey owns a 20 biga land in Tamalpura village.

Dubey has been working with the panchayat and village development department since 1997 at Atyana village.

Lokayukta's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Santosh Singh Bhadoriya said that he made about Rs 20 lakh through salary during his service so far but he was found to be amassing property worth crores.

“A detailed investigation and evaluation of the disproportionate assets are underway and Dubey has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he added.

Ancestral property, claims Dubey: In the morning, when Lokayukta police sleuths reached his home Dubey himself opened the door. On seeing papers of a raid, he allowed team inside his house. He told the team that agriculture land and the house in which he resides his is ancestral property. Dubey wife works with aganwadi. The couple has three daughters and one son. Marriage of one of the daughters is on December 12.