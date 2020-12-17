Indore: Govt to take call on LIG to Navlakha corridor's fate

Indore: The fate of the elevated corridor from LIG Square to Navlakha Square is now in government hands as the Supreme Court recently issued an order on the dispute of tender allotment case.

PWD officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Supreme Court ordered that earlier the best tender was offered by Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation Limited but due to some reasons, the tender was not approved and the Supreme Court stepped in.

The court has ordered the PWD to approve the second lowest tender. The court also added that the government will decide on whom to award the contract.

The official said the second-lowest tender was offered by Rajkamal Builders. However, the government has to take a call.

The cost for the elevated corridor over BRTS from LIG Square to Navlakha Square has been pegged at Rs 306 crore. The project will be developed to ease traffic flow.