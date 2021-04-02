Indore

Former minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari here on Monday lashed out at the state government over municipal tax issue and dubbed the decision of roll​-​back ​ ​“an eyewash”.

“The government is taking people for a ride over municipal tax issue. Firstly it doubled taxes and rolled out some new user charges. But when people protested against it, they suspended ​the ​hike in some taxes. People should reali​s​e that hike is suspended not revoked,” he said.

Besides, he stated that the property tax hike has not been shelved. “Government cleverly did not mention anything about property tax in the order pertaining to suspension of hike in taxes. But the government should not forget that ​people are not ​​fool​s​,” he said.

He said that if need be they would take to the street over the matter.

While the city reels under server Covid-19 wave, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday doubled water and garbage tax and rolled out new charges for sewerage. Besides, it made provision for the collection of property tax as the collector’s guidelines.

Citing Madhya Pradesh Municipality Rules, the IMC introduced the new tax regime, stating that it would come into force from April 1, 2021.

However, protests by residents in Indore prompted government to suspend the hike in charges and new charges.

“Respecting the sentiments of Indoreans, the state government has suspended hike in all types of taxes and users charges,” water resource​s​ minister Tulsiram Silawat told reporters here.

However, the order was released but it only had mention of suspension of taxes imposed citing MP Municipality (Consumer Charges for Water Supply, Sewerage and Solid Waste Management Services) Rules 2020.

The order did not mention about Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Determination of taxable property value of building/land) Rules, 2020 which means the new tax regime on property will remain in force.