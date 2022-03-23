Indore: ​Governor Patel in city today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Governor Mangubhai Patel will take part in several programmes in the district between Wednesday and Saturday. He will reach Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport by helicopter at 10:25 am on Wednesday. He will attend the convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilyabai University at 11 am.

Governor Patel will inaugurate the Dal Mill exhibition on Thursday at 10 am at Labh Ganga Convention Centre. Thereafter, he will attend the convocation ceremony of Malvanchal University located at Nemavar Road

at 11 am.

Governor Patel will attend the Rotary Club Mandal 3040 convention programme at Hotel Sayaji Amber on Saturday at 10:30 am.

After this, he will attend the Sahitya Samiti Centenary Award ceremony of Madhya Bharati Hindi Sahitya Samiti at 4 pm and will leave for Bhopal by helicopter from the airport at 4:45 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:26 AM IST