Indore: Governor inaugurates‘GraineX India-2022’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated ‘GraineX India-2022’, an exhibition of modern grain milling equipment, at Labh Ganga convention centre on the Bypass, here on Thursday.



State’s water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Mahendra Hardia, former Mayor Krishna Murari Moghe, Madhya Pradesh Anaaj Sangh president Gopal Agrawal and Dal Mill Association president

Akola Ramesh Surekha were present along with many other officials from different districts.



Governor Patel praised the association's efforts and said that such exhibitions could bring revolutionary changes.



“The production of coarse grains has increased multifold in the past few years. The government is continuously working for the welfare of the farmers and trying to make agriculture a profitable occupation. The increase in production is a testimony of the success of our efforts. This exhibition showcases machines that can help in getting high-quality grains and pulses.

Both customers and traders will benefit from this. Prime Minister’s dream of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is incomplete without your contribution. Traders play an important role in the growth of the nation, and the association’s commitment towards social causes is also exemplary. All India Dal Mill Association’s contribution during the Covid pandemic is praiseworthy.



India’s agricultural sector gives livelihood to 65% of Indian population and contributes significantly to the nation’s growth. The government also runs many schemes to support agri-based business and is also helping them in raising funds and gathering resources’ Governor Patel said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:24 AM IST