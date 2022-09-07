Indore: Government school teachers to get earned leave encashment within two months

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like other government employees, government school teachers are also going to get an encashment of 300 days earned leave.

The reprieve came following an order by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Some government school teachers had moved court claiming that they were not being given benefits of earned leave encashment like employees of other government departments.

Counsel for the petitioners, Abhinav P Dhanodkar informed the court the government is not making payment of leave encashment (to which they are entitled) to the petitioners, while the issue regarding payment of earned leave has already been decided by the Coordinate Bench of HC at Gwalior in Writ Petition No 2948/2008 on October 13, 2010.

Counsel for the government, Akash Sharma did not dispute passing of order in WP No 2948/2008 and informed the court that if representation is submitted by the petitioners in that regard, then the same will be duly considered by the respondents.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar directed that if petitioners submit a representation to the competent authority of the respondents within 15 days (from the date of judgement on August 26), then the same shall be considered and decided by the said authority, in accordance with law, keeping in view the order dated October 13, 2010 passed in Writ Petition No.2948/2008 within a period of two months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order.