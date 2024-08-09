 Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On August 14
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On August 14

Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On August 14

The library will feature infrastructure similar to that of private libraries with a nominal fee charged from the students, although the exact amount is yet to be decided.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new government library is set to be established in Bhanwarkuan area within an expected time span of 15 to 20 days. This facility will provide a space for students preparing for competitive exams. The library will feature infrastructure similar to that of private libraries with a nominal fee charged from the students, although the exact amount is yet to be decided.

According to Siddharth Jain, CEO of the District Panchayat, planning for the library is underway. They are currently identifying locations in and around Holkar Science College for the library. The facility will be designed with infrastructure akin to private libraries and will include resources such as exam-related books and a dedicated reading room. In addition, professors from private or government colleges may be invited to provide support if students require guidance.

FPJ Shorts
S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
S Jaishankar To Commence 3-Day Visit To Maldives Today To Strengthen Bilateral Ties
'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw Silver Medal At Paris 2024
'Neeraj You Are A Truly Great Athlete': Anand Mahindra Lauds Neeraj Chopra For His Javelin Throw Silver Medal At Paris 2024
Video: Pakistan Shaheens Cricket Team Celebrate As Arshad Nadeem Clinches Historic Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics
Video: Pakistan Shaheens Cricket Team Celebrate As Arshad Nadeem Clinches Historic Gold In Paris 2024 Olympics
UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball
UK Riots: ‘Chaos, Fear’ Grip Indian Students As Violent Anti-Immigrant Protests Snowball

The library's planning is still in progress, Collector Asheesh Singh said in a meeting. He emphasised the need for a well-equipped library in Bhanwarkuan area. Collector Singh also mentioned that the library will be established in Bhanwarkuan area soon, in line with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's vision and that the search for a suitable location has already begun.

One-Day Job Fair On August 14 In Indore

Representative Image

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day employment fair will be organised in the city on Wednesday, August 14. The fair is being organised at District Employment Office Complex (near District Trade and Industry Centre) Polo ground from 11 am to 3 pm.

Deputy Director Employment PS Mandloi informed that in the employment fair, many reputed companies including Muse Foundation, Venture Fincorp, Raghuvansh Enterprises, Adinath Polyplast, Anudeep Foundation, Shyam (Tata) Automotive, Manpower Services (SGS), Just Dial, etc. will select youths for more than 300 different posts.

These posts include Sales Executive, Telecaller, Computer Operator, Technician, Sales, Team Leader, Driver, Back Office, Security Guard, Helper, Office Boy etc. To provide employment at attractive salary, representatives of the companies will interview applicants and make the initial selection.

Applicants between 18 to 40 years of age who have passed any subject from class 8 to post-graduation and applicants with technical qualification can also participate in the employment fair for the above posts and get employment as per their qualification.

Applicants participating in the employment fair must bring along with them certificates of all their educational qualifications, copies of bio-data and photocopies of other certificates such as Aadhaar card, etc.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On...

Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Four-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Bike; Newly Married Woman Ends Life

Indore Crime Round-Up: Four-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit By Bike; Newly Married Woman Ends Life

MP: 450 Discom Consumers Keep Rs 150 Cr Revenue On Hold

MP: 450 Discom Consumers Keep Rs 150 Cr Revenue On Hold

Indore: Lord Ganesha Sculpture, Special Arrangements For Students Under Bhanwarkuan Flyover, Says...

Indore: Lord Ganesha Sculpture, Special Arrangements For Students Under Bhanwarkuan Flyover, Says...

CUET UG: Registration To Begin Today, Counselling From Aug 27 To 29

CUET UG: Registration To Begin Today, Counselling From Aug 27 To 29