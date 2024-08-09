Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days; One-Day Job Fair On August 14

Indore: Government Library To Come Up In City's Bhanwarkuan In 15-20 Days | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new government library is set to be established in Bhanwarkuan area within an expected time span of 15 to 20 days. This facility will provide a space for students preparing for competitive exams. The library will feature infrastructure similar to that of private libraries with a nominal fee charged from the students, although the exact amount is yet to be decided.

According to Siddharth Jain, CEO of the District Panchayat, planning for the library is underway. They are currently identifying locations in and around Holkar Science College for the library. The facility will be designed with infrastructure akin to private libraries and will include resources such as exam-related books and a dedicated reading room. In addition, professors from private or government colleges may be invited to provide support if students require guidance.

The library's planning is still in progress, Collector Asheesh Singh said in a meeting. He emphasised the need for a well-equipped library in Bhanwarkuan area. Collector Singh also mentioned that the library will be established in Bhanwarkuan area soon, in line with Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's vision and that the search for a suitable location has already begun.

One-Day Job Fair On August 14 In Indore

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day employment fair will be organised in the city on Wednesday, August 14. The fair is being organised at District Employment Office Complex (near District Trade and Industry Centre) Polo ground from 11 am to 3 pm.

Deputy Director Employment PS Mandloi informed that in the employment fair, many reputed companies including Muse Foundation, Venture Fincorp, Raghuvansh Enterprises, Adinath Polyplast, Anudeep Foundation, Shyam (Tata) Automotive, Manpower Services (SGS), Just Dial, etc. will select youths for more than 300 different posts.

These posts include Sales Executive, Telecaller, Computer Operator, Technician, Sales, Team Leader, Driver, Back Office, Security Guard, Helper, Office Boy etc. To provide employment at attractive salary, representatives of the companies will interview applicants and make the initial selection.

Applicants between 18 to 40 years of age who have passed any subject from class 8 to post-graduation and applicants with technical qualification can also participate in the employment fair for the above posts and get employment as per their qualification.

Applicants participating in the employment fair must bring along with them certificates of all their educational qualifications, copies of bio-data and photocopies of other certificates such as Aadhaar card, etc.