Indore: Government land worth about Rs 5 cr freed of encroachment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Carrying out a major action in the rural area of the Indore district, the district administration freed encroachments from the government land on Wednesday. The worth of the land is estimated about Rs. 5 cr.

On the direction of Collector Manish Singh, the process of removing encroachment from government land in Indore district is going on continuously. In this sequence, action was taken by the revenue staff on Wednesday to remove encroachment from government land in Asravadkhurd area near Tejaji Nagar Square in Tehsil Bicholi Hapsi.

SDM Akshay Singh Markam informed that in the action taken on Wednesday, a total of 18 encroachments from government land in Asravadkhurd area, including tin sheds, godowns, pucca houses and some shops, such illegal encroachments cleared by JCB and was grounded by bulldozers. He said that the estimated market value of the encroachment-free land is about Rs 5 crore. He said that this type of action would continue in future also under the direction of Collector Singh.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 06:52 PM IST