Indore: Gopal Mandir’s halls to be given on lease

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure that there is sufficient money for the proper maintenance of Gopal Mandir, the Smart City has started making preparations for leasing out the halls of the Gopal Mandir for revenue generation.

Last month, the Smart City invited suggestions from the people of the city on how best to maintain the Gopal Mandir, which is a heritage building. One of the suggestions was to give the halls on lease. There are seven halls on the ground, the first and second floors of the temple.

The department has received several other suggestions that included starting a pure vegetarian restaurant, running an art gallery, and opening a souvenir shop. An officer has been appointed to look into these suggestions and implement those that are feasible.