Indore: Good beginning for city in New Year, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister coming for slew of programmes



Indore: The beginning of 2021 may usher in hope and new beginning as the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will be in the city on January 1 and 6 and will dedicate various city development projects including a light house, Pipliyahana Road over Bridge, International Cargo Facility and development plan for the next 5 years on both these days.

The development projects will open new frontiers of the development of the city. MP Shankar Lalwani informed that CM will be coming to the city on January 6. On that day, he will dedicate the Pipliyahana Road Over bridge built by IDA. Also, he will dedicate the International Cargo booking facility at the city airport. The facility

has been being built by a AAI-CLAS, a wing of Airport Authority of India (AAI)

dedicated for Cargo and Logistic Allied Services. The facility will

help exporters to book their cargo at the city airport only. The

CM will also participate in a presentation on the roadmap

for the next 5 years development of the city. Lalwani said the Chief Minister will also participate in the program of

Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana run for street vendors.



CM’s January 1 plans

CM Chouhan according to the scheduled program, will participate in Light house project of IMC. PM Narendra Modi will join the program from New Delhi. After

participating, the program he will leave again for Shirdi by air at

1pm.



Urban Devp and Housing Minister in city tomorrow

Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh

will come to the city on December 31 at 3:15 pm and will attend the local

program in the Residency. He will attend the virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of the light house project by the Prime Minister Modi on January 1 at 11 am

in Gulmarg Campus-2 Kanadia Road. After this, Minister Singh will hold

a review meeting of Indore Master Plan at 1.15 pm in Residency Hall.