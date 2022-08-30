Indore: Goldsmith’s wife commits suicide,husband accused of abetment

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

A goldsmith’s wife committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on Monday afternoon and her family have accused her husband and in-laws of abetting her suicide, police officials said on Monday.

Police officials said that the deceased is Swadhika (28). She committed suicide by hanging herself in her room in the afternoon. Her husband Akash was also in the house at that time. He had called her multiple times but when she did not respond, he went to her room and saw it was locked from inside. When she did not open the door even after knocking, he broke open the door to find her hanging.

Police said it has been alleged that Akash used to harass his wife because his business was not running well. Their financial condition was such that Swadhika was also working to run the house. Police said that the deceased was seven months pregnant, and her child inside her also died.

Her body was taken to the district hospital for postmortem.

According to police, Swadhika and Akash got married in 2019. After two years of marriage, Swadhika gave birth to a son. Akash's father died due to Covid-19 in the second lockdown.

During this period Swadhika was staying at her maternal home in Maharashtra and had returned to Indore two months ago. According to Swadhika's family members, tension was going on between the husband and wife for a long time over many things.