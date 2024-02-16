Indore: Goldsmiths In Sarafa To Use Piped Gas

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After discussion with the collector and Sarafa Association members it has been decided that goldsmiths will now have to take gas connections of Avantika Gas and a dedicated gas line will be installed inside their shops and the entire market for them to work and make jewellery. Anil Raka, president of Sarafa Association of Indore said that the meeting was held with the collector Asheesh Singh in which representatives from various departments and concerned associations were present.

In the meeting it has been decided that now traders who have goldsmiths in their shops or goldsmiths who work on their own will have to upgrade their gas connections to Avantika Gas Line. Welcoming the decision, the goldsmiths have agreed to implement the same. Raka said that the decision will help the market to remain safe from any fire tragedy. ‘Having such safe and secure connections will avert any fire mishap and also will bring some discipline in the working style of traders. This rule is for goldsmith traders. With this there will be around 1k gas cylinders shifted from the market. These gas connections will only be for gold workers, not for Chaupati workers.’

Collector Asheesh Singh said that the work of casting gold and silver is done in Sarafa with the help of commercial LPG cylinders. A gas pipeline will be laid to give them a better option than an LPG cylinder which will be replaced with CNG. For this, officials of Avantika Gas Agency and Sarafa Association were called. Both sides agreed on it. The survey work will be done in Sarafa and work of laying the pipeline will begin very soon. Concern among jewellers has prompted a call for relocation of street food vendors and making changes in the market. Fears loom over potential explosions in gas cylinders used by street food sellers, sparking a meticulous review by the IMC through a newly-formed committee.