Indore: Gold ornament stolen from shop

Indore: An unidentified person allegedly stole gold ornaments weighing 58 gm from a jewellery shop at Nanda Nagar area under Pardeshipura police said on Tuesday.

According to police, complainant Ramchandra Jaiswal in the complaint stated that some unidentified person stole the ornaments after visiting the in the pretext of buying it.

The accused confused him by asking him to show different designs of jewellery to him. The accused allegedly somehow managed to steal a bag containing 45 pendants weighing 58 grams.