Indore: ​Gold medal offers flood DAVV as MP, MLA, academicians come forward to sponsor academic award for toppers

Proposals for sponsoring gold medals flooded Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya as MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, and academicians came forward to sponsor the medals for meritorious students of the university and affiliated colleges.



In all, proposals came for instituting 12 gold medals in various subjects, including a few subjects in which previously there were no medals.



As per DAVV executive council member Mangal Mishra, Vijayvargiya has proposed to sponsor seven gold medals and Lalwani one gold medal.

Besides, Indore division's additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat proposed to sponsor two medals.

Vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain and former VC Umrao Singh Choudhary also announced plans to sponsor one gold medal each.

Vijayvargiya proposed one medal after her grandmother "Smt Ayodhya Devi Vijayvargiya Gold Medal ".

He proposed the medal for the best multi-talented student of the university. “At present, there is one medal in this category named Shri Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal,” Mishra said.

He offered to sponsor the remaining gold medals to be given to toppers of BA, BCom , BSc, MA, MCom and MSc.

Silawat offered to sponsor medal to toppers of BA and BCom.

He wished the medal for the BA course to be named as Shrimati Kashi Devi Silawat Gold Medal. The medal for BCom course, he proposed to be named as Shri Thakurdeen Silawat Gold Mdeal.

Lalwani wants the medal sponsored by him to be known as Shrimati Amita Devi Lalwani Gold Medal. It will be given to the topper of BA course.



Jain proposed to sponsor medal in MSc (Chemistry) course with title Shri SK Jain Gold Medal.

Choudhary proposed medal on his own name " Dr U R S Choudhary Gold Medal " to the topper of MEd course.

For sponsoring one gold medal an amount of Rs 1.50 lakh is to be deposited in the university and with the interest of this amount, gold medal is made and awarded.

The proposals flooded the DAVV after its executive council directed the university administration to find sponsors so that toppers of all subjects get medals.

Executive council members on Thursday took note of the bias that exists in the university over medal issue days after Free Press published a news report about it.

In a meeting on Thursday, they had noted that toppers of some subjects get medals whereas their counterparts from other subjects remain deprived.

They directed the university administration to identify subjects in which medals are not granted and institute medals on those subjects with help from sponsors.

DAVV convocation is scheduled for March 23. The proposed medals will be included from next year’s convocation, subject to the condition that EC approves proposals.

Deputy registrar (administration) Prajwal Khare said that the university will ensure that toppers of all subjects get medals by next year.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 01:07 AM IST