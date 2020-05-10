Indore Gokuldas case: Statements of family members and doctors to be registered today

The probe panel will register statements of the deceaseds' family members and the doctors of Gokuldas Hospital in the case of four deaths in six hours in the hospital on May 7. Meanwhile, district health department officials have provided details of the deceased and other related documents to the probe panel.

A panel of Dr PS Thakur, Dr Salil Bhargava, and Dr VP Pandey will register statements on Sunday.

“We will take the views of both sides for preparing our report. We will submit the report to the Divisional Commissioner,” Dr Thakur said.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association- Madhya Pradesh Chapter has appealed to the administration to listen to the doctors’ and hospital’s side as well before reaching any conclusion.

Vice President of IMA-MP Dr Sanjay Londhe said the patients were admitted to the hospital and had co-morbid conditions. “Administration should listen to the doctors as well. Family members might have circulated the video with allegations under the grief of losing their patient but it should be probed.”

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said that the matter is under investigation and action will be taken against the hospital only on the basis of report of the probe panel.

A video of some family members of patients had gone viral on social media on May 7 in which they were claiming that five patients died in one hour in the hospital. Swinging into action, administration had immediately started investigation in the matter and all patients were shifted to other hospitals.

A 13-year-old succumbed to her disease after 12-days of bone marrow transplant at MY Hospital on Saturday. She was suffering from aplastic anemia since childhood and was referred from AIIMS Bhopal to MY Hospital for Bone Marrow Transplant.

According to pediatric surgeon Dr Brijesh Lahoti, “Deepika, resident of Ashok Nagar, died due to her disease on Saturday. She was critical and we performed bone marrow transplant after seeing her serious condition. Later, she developed enterocolotis due to which she succumbed.”

He said less than 5 per cent of bone marrow transplant patients get this disease.

It was third death after BMT as two children had succumbed to their diseases earlier as well.

As many as 31 pediatric transplants and 3 adult transplants had taken place in MY Hospital. Now, doctors have decided to start BMT again after end of COVID19 spread.