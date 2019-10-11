Indore: Girl from UP commits suicide in hostel

Indore: An eighteen-year-old girl from Lalitpur committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her hostel in Lasudia area late on Wednesday. She was preparing for a competitive exam in the city. A suicide note was recovered from the spot.

She apologized to parents, uncle and aunty for taking the extreme step. But she also mentioned in the suicide note that her aunty was taunting her over her studies.

Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that Lalitpur (UP) resident Ruchi Ahirwar (18) was staying in Shriji Hostel in Scheme Number 78. Hostel owner had informed the police after finding her hanging in her room. She was rushed to the hospital but she could not be saved.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Ruchi hailed from Lalitpur and was preparing for a competitive exam in the city. She was financially supported by uncle Dinesh who was paying her fees of coaching class and rent of hostel as her parents are poor.

Ruchi’s aunty (Dinesh’s wife) used to taunt her for her studies over phone due to which distressed her a great deal. However, she apologized with parents, uncle and aunty for her extreme step.

The police have informed her parents and sent the body for autopsy. The statements of her family members are being taken by the police.