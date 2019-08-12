Indore: Girl among three killed in accident in Barwah

Indore: Two city youth and a girl were reportedly killed in a road accident near Barwah in Khargone district on Sunday. They were found injured on the road and were rushed to the hospital. Police believed that they were hit by a four wheeler vehicle when they were heading towards Barwah.

Barwah police station in charge Rajendra Barman said that the deceased have been identified as Pawan Pawar (19), Madhur Rane (23), the residents of Ahirkhedi area of the city and Pooja Joshi (24) of Sudama Nagar area.

They were found critically injured on Indore-Ichhapur Highway near Barwah on Sunday morning. Their bike was also found near them.

Preliminary investigation suggested that they were killed in a road accident. While heading towards Khandwa they were possibly hit by a four wheeler.

However, no one seen them when the accident was happened. Police identified them on the basis of identity card found from the pocket of a youth.

The bodies have been handed over to their family members after autopsy examination. The exact reason of their death could be known only after autopsy report. Police talked to their family members but they were unaware about their visit in Barwah or somewhere else.