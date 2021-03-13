Indore: 'Ghar vapasi' for leopard, released after aid in a remote area near Nahar Jhabua

Indore: The leopard that bit six people including three of rescue team officials was finally released back into the wild on Saturday evening. Initially, it was planned to be released in the morning but later decided to be released in the evening.

“We decided to release it in the evening as leopards are more active during the night and in the day, people could create a problem if they spotted the leopard as well,” HS Mohanta, chief conservator of forest, said.

He said that the leopard was released in a remote near near Nahar Jhabua after the sun went down. Discussing its health, Mohanta said, “The leopard was doing fine, we received the fitness certificate, the initial aversion to food and dehydration is common among wild cats.”

He added that the leopard ate over 4 kilograms of meat, which is a clear sign of his restored digestive system.