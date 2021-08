Steps for getting learner’s licen​c​e online

Link will be available at transport.mp.gov.in as at present.

1 Fill application details for learner’s licen​c​e

2. Register yourself through AADHAAR Card and upload documents

3. Upload photo and signature (In case of ekyc through Aadhaar, only ​signature need​s​ to be uploaded)

4. Fee payment

5. Verify the pay statu​s​

6 Give answers to 10 objective questions. Six should be correct to pass the test.

6. Print the receipt