Indore: Get hearing aid only on doctor’s advice, says experts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “There was a time when hearing disability wasn’t taken seriously. But medical experts and the government are now paying serious attention to it. The government is offering free cochlear implants to those who need it,” experts of Choithram Hospital and Research Centre have said.

Addressing over 250 students of different schools on the second day of the three-day programme to commemorate the 43rd Foundation Day of Choithram Hospital and Research Centre during a live cochlear implant surgery on Thursday, ENT surgeon Dr Shrikant Pathak and clinical audiologist Dr Salaj Bhatnagar said, “Cochlear implant is a boon for children who have congenital deafness. Its surgery is possible even for a one-year-old child. If this surgery is done at the right time, the child’s ability to learn languages isn’t affected and a congenitally deaf child can lead a normal life just as other children.” He also suggested taking a hearing aid only on the doctor’s advice.

Dr Amit Bhatt, deputy director, medical services, said that over 225 biology students from 9 schools experienced the live cochlear implant. Our objective behind showing cochlear implants to students is to increase awareness about it. Today, only 30 per cent of individuals get cochlear implants for their children because of a lack of knowledge, while, if awareness grows, 90 per cent of children in need of such an implant can be implanted with the support of government initiatives.