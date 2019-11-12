Indore: German team looks into power distribution system

Indore: A four-member team of KfW, the German state-owned development bank, on Tuesday visited city and had a look at its power distribution system. The team is on a 10-day tour to India.

The team members including Brit Hircheke, Asia Arteni, Shaukat Ghosh and Hemant Bhatnagar visited headquarter of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company Ltd (west discom) in Pologround and held deliberations with managing director Vikas Narwal and CGM Santosh Tagore for half-an-hour.

During talks, the team also went through the map of Ring Man System (RMS), the basic electricity distribution system using which electricity is supplied in areas like Ring Road, old Indore, Bypass. West discom executive director Sanjay Mohase, Gajra Mehta, Puneet Dubey explained how discom makes alternative arrangement for electricity supply in case of a line malfunction.

Through the projector, the team was explained in detail about the power supply monitoring system in Indore and Ujjain division through SCADA system. The team was told that city has installed largest number of smart meters.

The team visited west discom’s city control room, SCADA control room and smart meter control room, meter lab-museum and collected details.

During their interactions, the Germans appreciated Indore’s cleanliness. To this, they were informed that Indore has been declared India’s cleanest city for three times in a row since last three years.

The team left for Bhopal in the evening. Sources said that the team has come to India to see its power distribution systems apparently to fund major electricity projects.