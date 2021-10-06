Indore: Gay husband shares obscene photos with partner on social media, tags wife and her relatives

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has lodged a complaint at Deputy-inspector General of Police (DIG) office, accusing her husband of cheating and emotional torture.

The woman in her complaint to DIG Indore, Manish Kapuria, has claimed that her husband is a gay. She claims that her husband and his family have been harassing her for dowry, too.

“He is sharing his obscene photographs with his partner on social media, tagging me, my relatives and friends. I have been facing a trauma, as everybody questions me about his relationship. I have been fed up with his emotional torture,” the woman, a resident of Laxmi Nagar locality, says.

The woman says that theirs is an arranged marriage. “We got married in 2015. My family had given Rs 10 lakh as dowry to his family. But, he was spending most of the time out home. When I questioned, he and his family demanded more dowry. They later sent me back to my home,” the woman claimed, while talking to journalists.

She further added that she came to know about her husband’s relationship with a man nine months ago, when she checked her social media page. “I was expecting that things would be settled down. While checking his social media page, I saw his nude photographs with his partner. When I objected, he started tagging me and my family,” she said, adding that she has lodged a complaint at Lasudia police station, but no action has been taken.

